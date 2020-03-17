 Fighting Covid-19, we have enough raw materials to produce tissue papers - Local producers

Local producers are assuring the Ghanaian public that they have enough raw materials to produce the needed tissue papers for the market.
Shops in other jurisdictions have run out of tissue papers over the Covid-19 fight. There are fears the same will happen in Ghana.
Many Ghanaians are rushing to the market to buy tissue papers and hand sanitizers. Due to panic buying, there are fears producers and shops will run out of stock.
Speaking to Joy FM, General Manager for FON Limited, William Ntim said many shops are tripling their orders.
He noted that even though the situation is benefiting them, panic buying generally not a good thing.
"Yes we are observing some increased demand for our products, it seems people turn to be panic buying, some shops are tripling their usual orders, we have some questions as to whether or not the demand is justified. Personally, even though we are gaining from this increased demand. I think in general, panic buying is not particularly a positive thing but for us yes we are experiencing some increased demand."
William Ntim explained that they have the raw materials to handle the panic buying on the market.
"For the stuff that comes from abroad we need two months time on ordering raw materials, fortunately for us, we are all stocked on raw materials I think we have enough raw materials to handle this panic buying storm, for manufactures who don't plan accordingly I can imagine there will be some pressure on their stocks at the moment.."