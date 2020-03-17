Fighting Covid-19, gov't condemns abnormal hike in prices of goods

Government has condemned the abnormal increase in prices of goods and services on the Ghanaian market.
Since the confirmation of Covid-19 in the country prices of some products like hand sanitizers and tissue paper have gone up astronomically on the market.
As being some of the essential products to help prevent the spread of the virus people are now rushing to buy as a precautionary measure.
Due to the panic buying most shops have increased their prices.
At a stakeholder meeting in Accra, the Minister for Information Kojo Opppong Nkrumah said this is not the time for people to be unduly profiteering on their products and services.
The Minister appealed to Ghanaians to sell at moderate prices for everyone to have access to the needed products that will help fight the spread of Covid-19.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah advised that we should rather help each other during this period to ensure the survival of all.
"We will like to appeal to people who sell various products that can help this course, this is not the time to be unduly profiteering with your products and services, like the President said these are not ordinary times, these are the times we have to come together as a human specie and ensure that we do things that assure the survival of each and every one of us."