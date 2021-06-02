GH¢11.8bn lost to procurement breaches in five years

Lab Scientists call off nationwide strike after one week Lab scientists across the country say they have resumed work from today June 1,…

Analysts predict seventh policy rate stay since pandemic Some analysts are forecasting that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the…

Court to give judgement on Rasta student’s case today The Human Rights Court 1 of the High court will today, May 31, 2021, give…

Samuel Boadu remains grounded on Hearts of Oak title hopes Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is not getting carried away with his side's…