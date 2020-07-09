GH¢194m worth of shares traded on GSE first half of 2019

The Ghana Stock Exchange says more than 262.2 million shares valued at GH¢ 194 million were traded in the first six months of 2020 despite the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic created on the bourse.
The performance marks a 107.9 percent growth in volumes and 87.7 percent in value traded compared to same the same period in 2019.
However, a month-on-month basis, trading volumes recorded a dip of 16 percent at the end of June after an impressive run in May 2020.
A volume of 60.74 million shares was recorded at the end of June compared with 72.61 million shares in May.
This resulted in a total value of GH¢47m recorded in June 2020 as against GH¢ 47.8m recorded at the end of May 2020, representing a slight fall of 1.76 percent.
The daily average value recorded in June was GH¢ 2.2m compared to GH¢ 2.5m recorded in May 2020.
The GSE Composite index at the end of June 2020 continued the downward trend to record a decline of-15.83 percent year-to-date (YTD) compared to the-14.01 percent (YTD) recorded at the end of May 2020.
On the bonds market, trade volume for the first six months was up 49.7 percent over the same period in 2019.
Again the half-year trade volume of 49.5 million is 89 percent of the total trade volume in 2019,” the Ghana Stock Exchange said.
The volume of securities traded for the month of June 2020 increased by 145 million from the May 2020 figure of more than 8.8 billion while the liquidity of the market went up to 54 percent at the end of June from 32 percent in May, 2020.
Source : GNA