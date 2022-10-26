Ghana Exim Bank hosts Maltese high commissioner

The CEO of the Ghana Export-Import (GEXIM) Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, on Thursday, October 20 2022 hosted the high commissioner of Malta to Ghana, Jean Claude Galea Mallia at the bank’s head office at the Africa Trade House, Ridge, in Accra.
Agyinsam, supported by the deputy CEO responsible for banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer, received the Maltese top diplomat.
The meeting afforded the management of the bank the opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest for collaboration and building synergy with the high commission, the first diplomatic mission of the Republic of Malta in sub-saharan Africa to execute joint projects.
Agyinsam highlighted the bank’s mandate to facilitate the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export one by supporting and developing trade between Ghana and other countries, overseas investments by Ghanaian companies and elimination of critical market failures in the Ghanaian economy thereby making Ghana competitive in the global marketplace.
READ ALSO: IMF programme will have important impact on Ghana’s economy - Akufo-Addo
He further recommended a close working collaboration between the bank and the high commission for the benefit of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other businesses in Ghana and Malta.
Mallia on his part expressed his appreciation to the CEO and his team for the opportunity to discuss avenues of working together for the benefit of businesses and citizens of the two countries.
“Malta has made great strides over the years and I am confident there will be great things we can do together going forward in various sectors with expertise and technology from Malta as we try to assist the government of Ghana in achieving its desire to move beyond aid”, he added.
High Commissioner Mallia also took the opportunity to tour the GEXIM Made-In-Ghana (MiG) Town located at the head office of the Bank. The GEXIM MiG Town is designed to be a one-stop shop for everything Made-In-Ghana at unbeatable prices and the highest quality.
GEXIM MiG Town is an outlet that stocks assorted, innovative and well packaged Made-In-Ghana products including food and ingredients, beverages, skin and beauty care products, textiles, apparel, garments, leather footwear and slippers and many others. It is open to the general public from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm.
Jonathan Christopher Koney, Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs and International Cooperation of GEXIM, was present at the meeting.