IMF programme will have important impact on Ghana’s economy - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that the ongoing negotiations between his government and the International Monetary Fund, once completed, will have an important impact on the Ghanaian economy in both the short and long term.
President Akufo-Addo was speaking in the lead-up to a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) at Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
The purpose was to brief them on the government’s discussions with the IMF and to get their buy-in with regard to the implications of a possible IMF economic programme immediately and in the future.
READ ALSO: Gov’t to force banks to cede 20% loan portfolio to agric; seeks legislation
“We are talking, and hopefully concluding soon, these important negotiations which are going to have, you know as well as I do, an important impact on the way forward for the Ghanaian economy in the months and immediate years ahead,” Akufo-Addo said.
Firm support
Humphrey Dake, the president of the AGI, introduced his delegation and said that the AGI is committed to supporting the government’s efforts aimed at dealing decisively with the economic challenges that Ghanaians are experiencing.
“We recognise your relentless effort to steer our economy to the pride of place and the desire to transform our economy to the best of your ability.
“We pledge our support that, together, we shall resolve the … difficulties as we so find now,” Dake said.
The AGI
The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is a voluntary, not-for-profit business organisation, established in 1957 and incorporated in 1958 by a group of indigenous manufacturers in Ghana.
The AGI is made up of over 1,200 members, comprising small-, medium- and large-sized manufacturing and services industries in agro-processing (food and beverages), agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, electronics and electricals, telecommunications, information technology, utilities, service industry, transport, construction, textiles, garments and leather, banking and advertising.
Today the AGI is recognised as the leading voice of the private sector in Ghana. The AGI’s mission is to provide proactive support services to industry with a view to contributing substantially to the growth and development of industrial business in Ghana.
In addition to advocacy and lobbying, the AGI provides its members with services such as business information/market research, policy forums and workshops, technical and management training, monthly and special business networking events, trade promotion, INDUTECH/industrial exhibitions, industrial partnerships, the Subcontracting and Partnership Exchange (SPX-Ghana) and financial packages.