Ghana Finance Focus Forum 2023: Top finance sector leaders & institutions to be honoured on March 24

The Finance Focus Magazine has today, launched the Ghana Finance Focus Forum – Ghana’s biggest and most prestigious gathering of the finance community.
The event will feature the celebration and honoring of Top 30 Public Sector Finance Leaders in Ghana across Industries, Top 30 Most Eminent Women in Finance Leadership in Ghana and the Maiden launch of the Finance Focus Magazine.
The Ghana Finance Focus Forum is a strategic platform powered by the Finance Focus Magazine and RAD Communications, which is aimed at bringing together finance leaders, industry finance teams, government officials, policy formulators and implementers, players and stakeholders in the finance sector, development partners and industry players across the country to exchange ideas, share experiences and expertise that would culminate into comprehensive finance sector policies. The event will also identify and celebrate finance sectors leaders and institutions in Ghana.
The event will serve as a platform to discuss key issues pertaining to the economy, share best practices, experiences and articulate how Ghana can work towards building a robust economy amidst challenges.
The maiden edition of the Ghana Finance Focus Forum on Financial Leadership and Economic Strategy for National Development will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on 24th March 2023.