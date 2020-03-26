Covid-19 : Ghana is always reactive, we don't plan - Nana Osei-Bonsu

Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), Nana Osei-Bonsu says Ghana is always reactive and we do not plan for future situations.
According to him, due to this reactiveness that is why most companies are now producing hand sanitizers of which most used to be imported.
In a television interview, Mr Osei-Bonsu said the moment the issue of the Covid-19 is gone we will move back to our old ways without planning on how to solve the areas of vulnerability in the economy.
"Our problem is that we are a reactive country we do not plan. so we react, this coronavirus, ones it moves away we will go back to game one without planning on which areas to move into that are vulnerable, what can we do to meet this vulnerability, how do we position our businesses to compete."
"We don't have that kind of planning, it always an ad-hoc kind of measures that we put together to salvage the situation and say goodbye and go back to our own ways," he added.
Mr Osei-Bonsu explained that for us to be able to play a key part in the global economy and providing adequately for our people we will need proper planning.
"We need thorough planning to be able to withstand this kind of things even without the crisis."
He proposed that African countries should make use of their economic strengths and trade among themselves. For example, Kenya producing the meat needs of some of the countries and Ghana also helping with pharmaceuticals in this regard and this will help the development of the African economy.
Mr Osei-Bonsu also said during a situation like this, countries that we import from will only export if they finish feeding their people and without that, we won't stand the chance of survival.
He also laments the government's inability to engage the private sector in their works, according to him they get to know about most policies when they are being undertaken by the foreigner counterparts.
But if the government includes the private sector in the policy framework formations it will help achieve more mileage.