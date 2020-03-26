Covid-19 : Lockdown may cause chaos - PEF

The Private Enterprise Federation, PEF says there may be chaos if the lockdown being called for by many is not managed well.
Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), Nana Osei-Bonsu in a television interview said Ghana does not have the resources and institutional framework to handle the Covid-19 lockdown.
The United State Senate on Wednesday approved a historic, $2 trillion stimulus package to provide a jolt to an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, capping days of intense negotiations that produced one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures Congress has ever considered.
In a remarkable sign of overwhelming bipartisan support for the legislation, the vote was unanimous at 96-0.
The legislation represents the largest emergency aid package in US history and the most significant legislative action taken to address the rapidly intensifying coronavirus crisis, which is overwhelming hospitals and grinding much of the economy to a halt.
Reacting to this and the call for a lockdown, Nana Osei-Bonsu said, "We don't have the resources and we did not have the institutional framework to distribute this kind of facility, how are we going to get to the individuals but if through businesses fine and that has to be monitored."
Speaking on the implication of the lockdown Mr Osei-Bonsu believes the situation will create chaos because most people in the country depends on food vendors for survival.
"These are traditions that can create chaos because these young people depend on these food vendors."
Proposing solutions to help institute a proper lockdown and disbursement of stimulus packages, he said funds of businesses locked up in investment companies should be released for the companies and their staff to be able to survive during this period.
Mr Osei-Bonsu said the government can disburse the stimulus packages through companies but the informal sector will be greatly affected as well as all sectors of the economy.
He advised that in case of a locked-down a delivery system should be set up and the private sector should be engaged to help achieve the aim of the locked-down without creating chaos.
"If you look at our food security from the farmers' point of view, who is going to pay the farmer.."
He concluded that he will support lockdown if there need be because good health will be needed to move the country forward.