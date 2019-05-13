Ghana overtakes South Africa to become leading producer of gold in Africa

Ghana is currently the leading producer of gold on the African continent after usurping South Africa in a recent data released by the World Bank.
New data released by the World Bank said Ghana exported 130.5 tonnes of gold in 2018 with South Africa in second exporting 129.8 tonnes.
Mining firms operating in Ghana include Newmont Mining Corporation, Gold Fields, Anglogold Ashanti and Asanko Gold. Ghana ranks 8 in the global order.
The report also noted that rural communities in four regions of Ghana currently affected by the environmental damage and pollution associated with destructive artisanal mining and logging practices are to benefit from a scale-up of the Ghana Forest Investment Program.
The World Bank approved an additional financing of $19.39 million to the programme last week.The programme is already implementing activities focusing on agricultural drivers of deforestation by working with cocoa farmers and communities to rehabilitate and protect forest reserves.
The additional financing operation aims at complementing these activities by piloting approaches to and benefits of reclamation of mining sites, which will reduce erosion currently polluting public watercourses and engage the private sector in plantation development to reduce pressure on natural forests.
China tops the global pact followed by Australia, Russia and the United States of America.
