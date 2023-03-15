Prime News Ghana

Ghana's Inflation falls for second consecutive month in 2023

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Year-on-year Inflation for the month of February 2023 slowed down to 52.8% from 53.6% in January 2023.

This is according to latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

 

 

It was the second consecutive month that inflation has slowed, since reaching a more than two-decade high of 54.1% in December.

Government Statistician, Prof Kobina Annim attributed the decline to the relative stability of the local currency in recent months and a drop in global oil prices which has helped contain costs.

Five items recorded inflation rates more than the national average of 52.8%, with transport leading with 70.3%.

Prof. Annim, however, explained that even though food was the fifth item that recorded inflation rate higher than the national average, its weight of 43.7% meant it contributed more to the national rate. This translated into a 48.1% in February 2023.

 