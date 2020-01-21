Ghana signs £160.5 deal with the UK to upgrade Kumasi Airport, Teaching Hospital

The government of Ghana has signed commercial deals with UK firms worth more than GH¢2.35 billion for some five projects including an upgrade of the Kumasi Airport and Kumasi Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region.
The deals, which were signed on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, according to the UK’s Department for International Development and Department for International Trade, are estimated at £326.8 million which translates to about GH¢2.35 billion using the prevailing BoG exchange rate.
The breakdown of the projects given by the UK’s Department for International Development and Department for International Trade is as follows:
Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar-powered water filtration systems
BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project
Contracta Construction UK wins £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital
Contracta Construction UK wins £40m export contract to develop Kumasi Airport
Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua
The five deals are part of some 27 commercial deals signed with African entities on the opening day of the UK-Africa Investment Summit taking place in London.
The UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted by the Prime Minister, brings together 21 African countries with UK and African companies. This is the first time governments and businesses from the UK and Africa have come together for an event of this scale.
“The commercial deals are expected to drive jobs and growth in all parts of the UK and in Africa, benefitting a range of British companies from family firms to major multinationals. All new investments will reflect the Prime Minister’s commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships in Africa underpinned by our values and high standards,” a press statement issued by the UK High Commission said.
Read the full statement below.
UK-AIS COMMERCIAL DEALS
A summary of 27 commercial deals worth over £6.5bn from across the African markets invited to the UK-Africa Investment Summit
Published 20 January 2020
From: Department for International Development and Department for International Trade
We are announcing 27 deals worth over £6.5bn from across the African markets invited to this Summit and we are aware of further UK commercial investment into Africa that will be committed at the Summit.
The diverse and fast-growing economies of Africa offer huge potential to UK business. Over £36 billion worth of trade is already happening between the UK and Africa. The deals today show how we are building on that to secure a lasting commercial partnership of mutual benefit. The UK’s world-leading expertise on finance, technology, innovation, and our commitment to clean growth make the UK and Africa natural partners for prosperity.
Deals between UK companies and their African partners include:
1. Aggreko signed an £80m contact extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire
2. Airbus sold £80m of aircraft in Egypt
3. Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest £26m in Tunisian gas assets.
4. Aqua Africa win £26m export contract to supply solar powered water filtration systems in Ghana.
5. Baker Hughes £306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique
6. BHM £80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.
7. Bombardier’s £3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.
8. Contracta Construction UK win £120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.
9. Contracta Construction UK win £40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.
10. Diageo invest £167m to improved sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.
11. Globeleq invest £50m to help build of Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.
12. GSK invest £5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.
13. Kefi Minerals invest £224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Kenya.
14. Lagan Group win a £185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.
15. Lloyds Register invest £0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.
16. Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.
17. Matalan invest £25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.
18. Moy Park to export £12m of frozen chicken to Angola.
19. Nexus Green export £80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.
20. NMS Infrastructure invest £222m in the construction of 6 hospitals in Côte D’Ivoire.
21. Rolls Royce purchase £50m of aircraft engines in Egypt.
22. Savannah invest £315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.
23. Tex ATC install 5 Airport control room towers worth £2m in Nigeria.
24. Trilliant install £5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.
25. Tullow invest £1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.
26. Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth £60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.
27. Unatrac win a £1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.