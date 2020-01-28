Ghanaian importers wary of price hikes in Chinese goods due to outbreak coronavirus

Ghanaian traders who buy goods from the Asian market are wary that the outbreak of coronavirus could affect the prices of goods.
Most of these traders buy their goods from China as they have one of the largest markets in the world.
Since the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan a city in China, most shops have been shut down with little or no business been done.
Ghanaian authorities have told traders who frequent China to cancel all planned trips for now, some importers have expressed their fears to Joy News.
"In the immediate future due to the lock of shops, goods will not be coming to Ghana and that could mean increase in prices of their goods," one Patrick spoke.
One other electrical importer said, " I am not going to China for now due to the coronavirus, one way of the other I may not get the goods so, this could have a big effect on my business and the prices could increase,".
Meanwhile a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Carlos Ahenkorah has caution traders who ply their trade in Asia to be careful in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the government will apply all necessary tools to prevent the disease from entering the country but he told traders to be extra careful.
The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106, as cases of new infections have almost doubled in a day, Chinese authorities said.
The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of 27 January, up from 2,835 a day earlier.
Travel restrictions have been tightened and wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some cities.