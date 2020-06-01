Ghanaians to pay more for fuel from today

Ghanaians will from today June 1 pay more for petroleum products in the country.
This follows an increment in the BOST Margin by Cabinet which was announced by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) over the weekend.
The BOST Margin has been increased from 3 pesewas to 6 pesewas for a litre of petroleum product.
Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah said fuel prices at the pumps will go up by between five and eight percent.
“Consumers will most likely have to pay more for fuel because world market prices, crude alone has done about 40%. With finished products such as gasoline, gas oil has also seen a sharp jump on the international market. It is quite certain that we will be doing between 5% and 8% [increase in fuel prices],” he said in an interview.
Background
The BOST Margin has remained at 3 pesewas per litre since 2011.
In December 2019, it almost went up to 6 pesewas per litre but the decision was quickly reversed following intense pressure on government by opposition parties as well as CSOs such as the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).