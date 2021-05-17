Ghanaians to re-register SIM cards in June or risk losing phone numbers

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says plans are underway to ensure that all Ghanaians with SIM cards re-register them with the National Identification card by middle of this year.
According to him, this is part of plans to rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud.
Speaking at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit which is underway in Accra, the Vice President however noted that any individual who fails to take part in the exercise risks losing his or her SIM card.
“I expect that the Minister for Communications and Digitalization [Ursula Owusu Ekuful] will soon announce the date for registration of the SIM card. Maybe by the end of June or beginning of July this year, everybody will have to register their SIM with a National ID number.”
“We all have to do that otherwise we’ll lose that SIM card and that will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud…that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo”, he added.
Furthermore, the Vice President said “we’re also doing the births and death registry; the digitization is 80% complete now. What we are putting in place is a system so that from next year when a child is born within a month, each child will be given a unique National ID number.”
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also expressed government commitment to rebuild a resilient economy through policy response and strategies.
According to him, the country will achieve this through digitization of the economy which will trigger more revenue growth and expansion of the economy.
“We have to move into a new economy because it is going to provide a single source of truth and a unique identity for all transactions across the spectrum. And so this year, what we’ve been doing since we came into office has been the integration of the national ID card database with other key databases.
“We’ve integrated it with SSNIT, we’ve integrated with GRA. And with GRA, for example up to 2016, TIN numbers in Ghana was 750,000. By making the TIN number our national ID number, we’ve immediately increased it from 750,000 to 15.5 million as of now.
