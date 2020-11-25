Ghanaians will soon pay less for electricity - VRA

Biden to pick 'first female treasury secretary' President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Janet Yellen to lead the treasury…

Terkper disputes claims of frail legacy Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper says claims by the governing New Patriotic…

CAF approves stadia for Kotoko and Ashantigold The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released approval notice on…

enpact Ghana to host beyond COVID-19 crisis hackathon enpact Ghana is set to host the beyond the COVID-19 crisis hackathon.