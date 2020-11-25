Ghanaians will soon pay less for electricity - VRA

The Volta River Authority, VRA says they will be investing heavily in technology next year to improve power efficiency.
The process when successful will translate into low cost of generating power bringing down electricity tariffs.
Chief Executive of the VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa said they will use digitisation to optimize their operations.
"You use digitisation to help optimize your operations, let's say you make the decision to minimize your cost you will use digitization or you will leverage technology to be able to do that and that is essentially what digitisation means for us.
"So apart from our own internal efficiency improvement our delivery to our customers we want to use digitisation to make sure that the customer gets the product which is electricity in the best manner, a reliable manner at the least cost."
The Deputy Energy Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam said the government has not abandoned plans to allow private sector participation in ECG.
Speaking at the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors town hall meeting, the Minister said their policy is to strengthen ECG and enable them to improve on their efficiency.
According to the Minister, there is already some private involvement in the company.
However, the only challenge is whether they should be allowed to take over the management of ECG
"We are committed to continuing with private sector participation in ECG, but our policy towards ECG is to strengthen ECG and to enable ECG to improve on its efficiency."
Government has also settled its debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.
This was made known by the Deputy Minister for Energy, Joseph Cudjoe.
According to him, they have settled all debt to the company including the 2.6 billion cedis they inherited when they were voted into power.
Joseph Cudjoe said they have advanced about $200 million to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG to improve its market offering