GOIL, Shell adjust fuel pumps to cheat customers

GOIL and Shell are among several filling stations identified by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to have adjusted their fuel pumps to cheat customers.
This was discovered after the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) carried out unannounced inspections of fuel pumps at randomly selected fuel stations in the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern Regions.
The stations which were found to be cheating customers are the Shell station at the Motorway Extension; Total at McCarthyHill in Accra; GOIL at Mile 11; Frimps Oil at Tetegu junction; GOIL at Galilea; and Frimps Oil on Spintex Road.
The rest are Glory Oil on the Spintex Road; Allied Oil at Sakaman; Shell at Amanfrom West and Goodness Energy at Kasoa.
Two other companies, Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road and Agapet, Spintex Road were found to have broken the GSA seal without permission.
The team that carried out the inspection visited 65 stations in total and found 55 of them delivering the right quantities while the aforementioned stations under-delivered.
Below is a full copy of the statement issued by the GSA
GHANA STANDARDS AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
The Ghana Standards Authority as part of its mandate to enforce the provisions of the Weights and Measures Act 1975, NRCD 326, has been inspecting fuel measuring and dispensing instruments in parts of the country after the first phase of the GSA routine national fuel measuring devices verification exercise.
Inspectors from the Metrology Directorate carried out unannounced inspections of fuel pumps in randomly selected fuel stations in the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern Regions.
The exercise was to mainly ensure the following:
To verify the accuracy of fuel dispensing pumps used by fuel dealers.
To inspect and record if the fuel stations have the 10 L visugauges
To inspect and ensure that GSA plastic seals on dispensing pumps are not tampered with
To lock the nozzles of dispensing pumps that are under-delivering
To issue out notices of failure if the pumps failed the test for a penalty
The following ten (10) stations were found to be under-delivering: Shell, Motorway Extension; Total, McCarthyHill; GOIL Mile 11; Frimps Oil, Tetegu junction; GOIL, Galilea; Frimps Oil, Spintex Road; Glory Oil, Spintex Road; Allied Oil, Sakaman; Shell, Amanfrom West and Goodness Energy, Kasoa.
In addition, 2 companies Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road and Agapet, Spintex Road had broken the GSA seal without permission.
In summary, out of 65 stations visited, 55 delivered right quantities whilst 10 under-delivered.
Two companies had broken the GSA seal without permission.
The Ghana Standards Authority wishes to assure the public that it will continue to execute its legal mandate to protect consumers and promote trade by collaborating with the National Petroleum Authority and other statutory bodies as well as with the Oil Marketing Companies in the interest of consumers and the nation.
The GSA counts on the support and collaboration of the general public and all stakeholders in this national exercise.
For further information, contact the Director of Corporate Communication, Ghana Standards Authority.
