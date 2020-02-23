GOIL reduces all its fuel prices

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has reduced the cost of its fuel products.
The reduction which took effect on February 22, 2020 is now selling its new SupeXP RON 95 at ¢5.40 per litre while Diesel is being sold at ¢5.41 per litre.
According to the indigenous company, the revision in prices is as a result of the reductions in international prices of finished products and the appreciation of the cedi against major currencies especially the US Dollar.
A statement signed by Public Relations Manager of GOIL, Robert Kyere, read, “The reduction comes on the back of the recent introduction of higher grade Super XP (RON 95) onto the market at no extra cost to customers. GOIL wishes to thank consumers for their immense support and patronage of the company’s products and services."
See the statement below