GOIL rewards 920 loyal customers

The GOIL Company Limited, has rewarded over 920 loyal customers as part of the comprehensive package dubbed; “GOIL Efie ne fie Reward scheme,” which is a Christmas bonus for loyal customers to the brand over the year.
The loyal customers were awarded with free fuel worth GHC1,000.00, GHC500.00, and GHC300.00 on GOIL’s Go card for December award draw.
Mr Kwesi Osei-Prempeh, GOIL Acting Managing Director speaking at the first award ceremony organised at the Burma Camp GOIL Filling Station explained that at “GOIL we have the simple task of bringing smiles to our valued and loyal customers.
“At GOIL, when we promise, we deliver. So as promised last month at the beginning of our national promotion, in December we are here to reward our customers in the first Ultimate Awards of the ongoing “Efie Ne fie” Promotions”.
He said the national character of this promotion was shown in the diverse backgrounds and locations of the beneficiary customers; “these customers are made up of Taxis, Trotro, Mini and big buses, trucks, tricycles and private saloon cars as well as SUVS”.
He said “for showing this loyalty to the GOIL brand, we are reciprocating the gesture with these rewards as a way of saying thank you to them. Again, there are other Rewards for customers during the festive season.
“There will be promotional gift vouchers for shopping at GO CAFES, and free oil change service charge and other rewards”.
He restated that the ‘EFIE NE FIE’ promotion will run until January 2020, every customer benefits. “So it is not a raffle or a game of chance. Apart from the instant rewards that thousands are receiving countrywide, customers who accrue the highest points will get the opportunity to be rewarded in the next two editions of the ultimate rewards. I therefore appeal to every Ghanaian to buy from GOIL”.
The GOIL Acting Managing Director said; “At GOIL, the interest of our customers is our concern. We will therefore take every step to make them really feel at home by making sure the products we serve them is of the highest quality and deliver value for money.
After all Efie Ne Fie”
He assured customers and the motoring public that the company would not relent in its efforts to improve on the quality of products to satisfy its customers.
Mr Osei-Prempeh who is also the Group Chief Executive Officer said the company would continue to re-invest in the Ghanaian economy and share with Ghanaians their profit through corporate social responsibility initiatives and through reward schemes such as Efie ne Fie package.
He said the sales promotion campaign aimed at rewarding almost one million customers nationwide: Under the ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promotion campaign, customers who buy fuel for GH¢100.00 and above will instantly be rewarded with prizes.
The three-month campaign starts from November 15, 2019 to January 2020.
Source: GNA