Gov’t commences payment on outstanding bonds

The government has commenced coupon and principal payments on old bonds, the Ministry of Finance has said.
“Following the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance dated 27th February, 2023, government is pleased to announce that processes to settle payments on outstanding bonds commenced yesterday, 13th March, 2023,” the ministry said in a statement.
The initial instruction covers coupon and principal payments on bonds that matured on 6th February, 2023, and 13th February, 2023. Holders of the afore-listed bonds should therefore expect to receive their payments within the next 48 hours.
Payment dates for subsequent maturities will be communicated in due course as processing continues, it added.
“The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes,” it further said.