Govt to transition NABCo to YouStart by July – Dr. John Kumah

The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has announced that the government intends to transition Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) into the YouStart programme beginning from July 1.
According to him, the idea is to find a more sustainable alternative to the NABCo which ended in October 2021.
He stated that “We have already engaged the NABCo secretariat, and there has to be a more sustainable way of looking at NABCo. As we said NABCo was for a 3-year period which ended in October 2021, and so we have to have an alternative.
“Going forward how do we make sure we support these young people who now have experience, ideas and creativity to have access to further training and working capital to be able to start their own businesses and scale up.”
The YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES programme is being introduced to ease constraints for existing and aspiring young entrepreneurs.
