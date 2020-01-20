GRA announces GHS25k informant reward to clampdown on tax defaulters 

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has announced a GHS25,000 reward for any person who will act as an informant to help discover huge tax defaulters in the country.
According to the GRA, this is part of many measures introduced to help improve revenue collection in the short to medium term.
Acting Commissioner-General for the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in an interview with Joy FM said the reward packages are very attractive.
He also entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of it to help the GRA realise its revenue target.
"So as the whistleblower Act is being finalised........but the execution and implementation has not been completely done, therefore, people are not being able to get their benefit from the whistleblower Act so while that is pending we want to come up with our own that is why we don't want to call it the whistleblower because we don't want to conflict with it, but the whistleblower Act operational we will go by it, for the meantime, we will go with our informant award policy, we have already come out if it and the board has approved and the rewards are very attractive.."
Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said helplines will soon be published in the dailies to allow Ghanaians taxpayers who feel intimidated to report to the GRA.
He revealed that the GRA will also roll out what is called 'Who audits the auditor' to ensure that ones an audit is done the team will sample and reaudit.
