GRA explains how their GHS25k whistleblower scheme works 

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has explained how their whistleblower scheme which is to help identify tax defaulters in the country works.
The scheme was rolled out in February this year.
Acting Commissioner-General for the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said there have been an increased in whistleblowers after the authority advertised the scheme.
"We came out with the new incentives with higher returns and I think that since we advertised the new incentives we have seen an increase in the number of whistleblowers and we have increased the percentage that is available to any whistleblower."
He further outlined some of the processes that will be followed before the whistleblower can redeem its rewards package.
"What happens is that if any whistleblower reports and we work is out and find the revenue there various levels of revenue rewards that you are entitled to it starts from GHS25, 000 and can go up to GHS250, 000 that you can get..."
"Yes, we have seen more people coming, I will say that it's the early days yet and when you whistleblow you will have to go through a validation of the whistleblowing ones you are done you will be able to put in the tax and the penalties and then interest. This process will have to be completed before the whistleblower can get what is due him."
The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA in January announced a GHS25,000 reward for any person who will act as an informant to help discover huge tax defaulters in the country.
According to the GRA, this is part of many measures introduced to help improve revenue collection in the short to medium term.
Acting Commissioner-General for the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said the reward packages are very attractive.
He also entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of it to help the GRA realise its revenue target.
"So as the whistleblower Act is being finalised........but the execution and implementation have not been completely done, therefore, people are not being able to get their benefit from the whistleblower Act so while that is pending we want to come up with our own that is why we don't want to call it the whistleblower because we don't want to conflict with it, but the whistleblower Act operational we will go by it, for the meantime, we will go with our informant award policy, we have already come out if it and the board has approved and the rewards are very attractive.."