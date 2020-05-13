GTA directs drinking bars to operate but under strict social distancing protocols

The Ghana Tourism Authority has directed drinking bar operators to begin business but should ensure customers observe strict social distancing protocols.
The GTA in a statement said the new directive follows the President’s recent address where he advised Ghanaians to observe all protocols in their various works.
President Akufo-Addo extended the ban on public gathering to May 31, 2020, which includes the holding of conferences, workshops, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events,”
But the GTA says the drinking bars can operate but said night clubs should remain closed.
“Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols”
It also stated that hotels can resume their normal operations.
“All hotels can operate as normal and host their guests, subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing,” the Tourism Authority stated.