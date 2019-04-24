Haatso, Adenta and other areas to experience dumsor today- PDS announces

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) service has announced that some areas in Accra will experience power outages today April 24, 2019.
PDS in a statement said the outages is as a result of some emergency maintenance work they need to do to improve service delivery.
The outages according to PDS will begin from 10: 00 am to 5:00 pm.
The areas affected are Haatso, Agbogba, Abladjei, Bio Atinga, Old Ashongman, Crossway, New Legon, Adenta, Bohye, Casa Trasacco, Palace Hypermarket, Adjiringanor and Islamic University.