I'll ensure Ghanaian businesses derive maximum benefit from AfCFTA - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government will ensure that Ghanaian businesses benefit immensely from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The President made these remarks when he officially launched the AfCFTA in Ghana on January 5, 2021, in a short ceremony.
The President has on several occasions said the AfCFTA will be a game-changer for African countries.
"At the start of the new year, I had the honour as President of the host country of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to make a statement. Not only did I state in my remarks that the start of the AfCFTA represented an opportunity to realize the goal of continental integration but I also added that government will ensure Ghanaian businesses derive maximum benefit from the AfCTA"
President Akufo-Addo has assured there will be intensified public education on the agreement in order to attract more businesses to take advantage of it.
The African Continental Free Trade Area is a free trade area founded in 2018, with trade commencing as of 1 January 2021. It was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union nations.
Accra serves as the Secretariat of AFCFTA and was commissioned and handed over to the AU by the President of Akufo-Addo.
The Secretariat operates as an autonomous organ of the African Union charged with implementing the decisions of the higher organs of the body in respect of the wide array of areas covered by the Agreement, ranging from industrialization to Intellectual Property, and from trade in professional services to the harmonisation of standards for manufactured goods.