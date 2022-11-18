I’m truly sorry for current economic hardships – Ofori-Atta apologises to Ghanaians

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has apologised to Ghanaians over the current economic hardships.
According to the embattled Minister, he’s fully aware of the difficulties Ghanaians are experiencing as he personally feels their pain.
“…Today, I acknowledge that our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardship. As a person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.
“I feel the stress of running a business but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every day. That is what gives me the hope to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians from the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing especially since March 2020. Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe with courage every Finance Minister around the world may wish to say to their people now. I am truly sorry,” Mr Ken Ofori Atta said when he appeared before an Ad hoc Committee investigating a censure motion against him in Parliament on Friday.
Ghana is currently in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible $3 billion bailout as the country’s economy struggles.