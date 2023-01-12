I’ve not signed any contract with Genser – Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has denied signing any deal with Genser Energy Ghana Limited.
It comes after the Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association questioned the minister’s commitment to the construction of a second state-owned gas processing plant and the entire indigenisation drive of the sector.
They further expressed reservations about the way the minister is handling the issue of the concurrent existence of Genser Energy Ghana Limited’s (GEGL/Genser) Gas Conditioning Plant and Ghana Gas’s Gas Processing Plant Train 2.
“The Ministry of Energy has taken note of news item ” Re: Overturn Napo’s Approval of Genser Deal-Ghana Gas Workers urge Akufo-Addo currently doing the media round and would like to state as follows.
“This matter is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy. The Ministry is mindful of the legal consequences of discussing same in those circumstances. The President of the Republic further referred the matter to the Ministry, the Petroleum Commission, and the Energy Commission for investigation. A report in this respect has been delivered to His Excellency the President.”
“The minister wishes to state empathically that; a) neither he, nor anyone else acting on behalf of the ministry has signed any contract with Genser b) the only contract signed with Genser on record are by GNGC and GNPC,” the statement said.
