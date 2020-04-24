IMANI Africa dares government to account for revenue from UNIPASS implementation

IMANI Africa has dared the government to account for revenue from UNIPASS implementation at the various ports in the country.
President for IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe said the Ministry of Trade and Finance should show the revenue projection informing their decision for the UNIPASS implementation.
Franklin Cudjoe noted that government for the past two years was unable to provide any documentation on the revenue projection of UNIPASS.
"Nobody is saying UNIPASS should not be given a hearing but they should be given a hearing based upon some serious introspection and some evaluation that has been done and then the Ministry of Trade and Finance, in particular, must show us the revenue projection, we have been asking this for two good years they have not been able to publish a single paper giving us single evidence of revenue projection, so why would you want to break something that is working already and replacing it with something you yourself do not even understand..."
Franklin Cudjoe has also in an open letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo said for government to plug huge revenue gaps brought about by Covid-19, port managers, GCNeT and West Blue, remain its best port revenue assurers.
READ ALSO : Challenges with UNIPASS forces Takoradi Port back to manual processing
Mr Cudjoe notes that with coronavirus pandemic wiping out almost 6% of the country’s expected end-year growth of 7.5% – leaving in its trail huge gaps in Ghana’s finances – there was a need to retain the revenue streams from GCNet and West Blue.
“Temporarily suspend operations of UNIPASS and allow GCNeT and West Blue to operate for the remainder of the year in order to assure the nation of revenues, most likely GHS10 billion given depressed trade activity due to Covid-19,” he suggests to government.