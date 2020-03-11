Inflation for February remains unchanged at 7.8%

The inflation rate for all goods and services has remained unchanged at 7.8% for February 2020.
The Ghana Statistical Service cited food items such as vegetables, fruits, nuts and cocoa drinks as contributory factors to the food inflation of 7.9%.
Meanwhile, non-food items such as transport services and narcotics also recorded an increase in prices for the period under review.
Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said the inflation rate shows a stable situation which is within the government's target of 8% plus or minus 2.
"Now we look at the disaggregation of the year on year inflation and then you can see that alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics top the list with a rate of 11.6%, followed by transport with the rate of 9.9%, recreation, sports and culture comes third with a rate of 9 %. Clothing and footwear rate of 8.5%, food and non-alcoholic beverages with a rate of 7.9 percent. These group's inflation rates are higher than the average for the month which 7.8%.
Now the last year on inflation rate can be seen in the area of insurance and financial services with a rate of 0.4%
For the regions, Greater Accra recorded the highest inflation rate of 9.7% whiles the region with the least inflation rate of 5% was the Upper West region.