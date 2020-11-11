Institute of Directors Ghana to outdoor National Corporate Governance Code

The Institute of Directors Ghana will soon outdoor a National Corporate Governance Code that will lead to good corporate governance culture and avert potential corporate failures.
President of the Institute, Rockson Dogbega said the strategic project is part of several initiatives being embarked upon by the institute.
He explained that they are working with stakeholders to achieve this.
"The institution is currently embarking on several initiatives to promote the agenda of good corporate governance, which will eventually lead to the promotion of the culture of good corporate governance in this country."
According to him, when this is done every organisation in Ghana will have a single source of code of practice.
"One of them is the fact that we are currently engaging stakeholders to develop a national corporate governance code for the country where organisations will fill into one single source of code of practice as far as corporate governance is concern."
With this, he believes the country will be able to promote and achieve a culture of good corporate governance.
Rockson Dogbega also added that they are also pursuing a legislative backing to promote directorship.
"We are also currently pursuing the agenda of getting a legislative backing to promote directorship in Ghana and we believe sincerely that if this is done it will also add to the agenda of promoting the culture of good corporate governance."