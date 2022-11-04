Kasapreko to pay staff double salary amidst economic hardship

Kasapreko Company Limited has sent a memo to all staff announcing a double salary for the month of November to cushion its employees in the midst of economic hardship in the country.
The company said among other measures being put in place to protect its staff and their families, management will double their salaries which is expected to bring relief to all staff.
“In view of the recent economic volatilities in the country which are affecting the wellbeing of staff, Management is gravely concerned,” the company said in a statement.
It added that it’s management expectation this payment would bring relief to all staff and their families.
President Akufo-Addo has admitted to Ghana’s economic crisis, describing it as a ‘historic’ development.
Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, the President conceded to the country’s ballooning debt stock, rising inflation, free fall of the local currency, and the depletion of macroeconomic variables.
According to him, the situation is due to many ‘malevolent forces’ which are currently working together.