Kwamina Asomaning's work ethics will make him an excellent CEO for Stanbic Bank - Alhassan Andani

Outgone Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Alhassan Andani says the work ethics of new CEO for the bank Kwamina Asomaning will ensure he succeeds.
The board of directors of Stanbic Bank, with approval from the Bank of Ghana, has selected Kwamina Asomaning, currently the Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking, as the new Chief Executive.
He takes over from Alhassan Andani who has steered the affairs of the bank for 14 years. Mr. Andani retired from the bank on November 30, 2020.
A key member of Mr Andani’s team for the past 10 years, Mr. Asomaning begins his term of office on December 1, 2020.
Mr Andani has been full of praise for Mr Asomaning and he says he believes his work ethics will make him an excellent CEO.
“As with all races, it is now time to hand over the torch to my successor who will see Stanbic Bank into the next level of banking excellence. I have worked with Kwamina for a decade and I am happy to have him push Stanbic to the next stage. His ability and work ethic will stand him in good stead as an excellent Chief Executive,”
He also said he and his staff worked hard to place the bank at the pinnacle of excellence.
“I am very happy to have worked with an amazing team for close to a decade and a half to achieve many of our targets. We overhauled our bank and rose to the very top of the industry.
“We are a family that looked after one another to achieve greatness thereby placing Stanbic at the pinnacle of excellence in banking. Our clients believe in what we do and have helped to spread our footprint across the country by embracing our products and services.
“The size of our operation and the staff strength grew in leaps and bounds during these 14 years from a two-branch operation with 150 staff to 40 branches with over 1600 staff. It could only have happened with a team of committed and dedicated colleagues. And I thank them for such support.”
Mr. Asomaning is a board member of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Stanbic Investment Management Services Limited and Chirano Gold Mines Limited. He holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).
Previously, he served as Vice President, Leveraged Finance at Goldman Sachs between 2006 and 2009, and Associate, High-Yield Credit Research at JPMorgan Chase in the period 2004 – 2006.