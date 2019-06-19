A/R: Peace Council calls for calm as tension between Ghanaians and Nigerians heightens

The National Peace Council has called for calm as tension between Nigerians and Ghanaian traders heightened in Suame Magazine a suburb in Kumasi.
Angry Ghanaian traders in Suame earlier today locked up shops of their Nigerian colleagues saying that they sell fake goods and underprice their goods as well.
These events started last week at Suame Magazine, Speaking to Joy FM, some of the Ghanaian retailers at the market accused the Nigerians of evading tax and selling substandard products which is a threat to the market.
The Ghanaian retailers added that the actions of these Nigerian shop owners are affecting their sales because most people do not want to buy the secondhand products anymore but the substandard new ones brought in by the Nigerians.
The National Peace Council is warning that the attacks could trigger a reprisal on Ghanaians living in Nigeria.
They have asked Ghanaians to desist from attacking Nigerians but rather report suspicious character to security authorities or forward their concerns to the right channel.
Board Member of the Council Rev. Dr Nii Amoo Darko said : "The fracas between Ghanaians and Nigerians here is uncalled for, it is important for us to acknowledge we are a family in this sub-region, we are more like brothers, we should seek the welfare of our neighbours, there may be some criminals amongst them who may have found their way into the country, lets leave them to the security agencies, we should not take the law into our hands by closing down their shops, we should remember we have Ghanaians living in Nigeria as well'"
Yesterday June 18, there was a viral video of a visiting Nigerian Professor at the University of Ghana by name Augustine Nwabara who was allegedly inciting Nigerians against Ghanaians.
He was picked up by the police and was questioned over his utterances and actions.
