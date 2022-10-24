Mahama speaks on state of Ghana's economy October 27

Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, October 27 speak on the state of Ghana's economy at 7 pm.
This was announced by his aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari in a post shared via her social media handles.
“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October at 7pm.”
Mahama descended on the current government on the economic difficulties Ghanaians are going through, describing the situation as dire.
He expressed concerns whether the country can even survive until an IMF programme is reached because the economy appears to be heading into a crash.
Addressing leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at his office on Friday, former President Mahama said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, all along, had been hiding behind a woeful economy and he was rather painting a rosy picture as if all was well.
Mr Mahama, therefore, charged the government to be transparent and call for help from well-meaning Ghanaians with the “best brains”.
“The government should come clean and tell us, ‘What is the state of the economy?’ You must put everything on the table,” he said.
“That is why I called for a national dialogue. I said bring the best brains together. I have been president before, it served me well. I called the Senchi Forum, it didn’t reduce my stature as President.”
He said if immediate action is not taken, “it will be catastrophic for all of us”.
Ghana is currently at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a $3-billion cushion to save the ailing economy.
The programme is expected to be reached by close of 2022.