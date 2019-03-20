Ministry of Agric reveals 50% cut in Ghana's rice importation

The Ministry of Agriculture says plans are underway to reduce Ghana's rice import by at least 50 per cent this year.
This according to the Ministry will enhance the growth and consumption of local rice in the country.
Currently, Ghana imports 331 million dollars of rice annually, development stakeholders have described as worrying.
In an interview Citi FM, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, George Oduro said measures such as the ‘planting for food and jobs’ as well as the newly introduced Irrigation land facility system should help reduce the importation of rice by half.
“This year alone, our target to stop the importation of rice by 50 per cent, maybe we can achieve that or more.” He said.
He also added that the importation of tomatoes is equally being looked at to reduce it soon.
“Then tomatoes too, we are trying by the end of this year to stop the importation of tomatoes and if possible export.” He, however, called for a collaborative effort to achieve this feat.
“We are putting measures to stop the importation of these food items because the possibility of us producing them here is there, we can. But only if we come together to show the interest. That is the only way we can solve this problem.” He added.
