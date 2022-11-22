Mobile Network Operators have started blocking, deactivating unregistered SIM cards - Telecoms Chamber

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has announced that its members (AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone) have begun complying with the recent directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) on the registration of SIM cards.
In a statement, it said the blocking, and deactivation of data services of some subscribers commenced on Sunday, November 20 with a full blocking process due to kickoff next Wednesday, November 30 2022.
"On November 11, 2022, the Ministry announced some measures to be implemented by Operators. Since the 20th of November 2022 our members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry."
It thus appealed to the general public to complete the process to avoid having their numbers blocked.
The Chamber is encouraging all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so before November 30, 2022. Our members are obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration step by the said date.
It further said it is ''confident the sector Ministry and NCA will announce measures to accommodate individuals who genuinely do not have Ghana cards, once ongoing consultations have been completed."