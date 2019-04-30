MTN Ghana commences payment of interest to MoMo subscribers for Q1 2019

MTN Ghana has begun payment of over GH¢17.1 million as interest to some 10,630 175 Mobile Money customers for quarter 1, 2019.
This payment makes it over GH₵156.2 million in interest paid to MoMo users from 2016 to March 2019.
The payment started on April 28, 2019, and it was done in collaboration with the 17 partner banks of MTN Mobile Money.
Subscribers received an alert to confirm their interest has been paid.
Eli Hini who is the General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services commenting on the interest payment for the first quarter of 2019 said, “MTN’s consistent honouring of interest payments attest to our commitment in ensuring that customers of MTN Mobile Money enjoy the full benefits of the service.”
Mr. Hini urged all Mobile Money subscribers to cultivate the habit of keeping money in their wallets for their daily transactions whilst enjoying interest instead of keeping cash with its associated risk.
Read also: MTN to acquire two remaining 4G spectrum lots
“Keeping money in your wallet helps you to accrue more interest,” he added.
MTN Mobile Money subscribers are continuously cautioned to be vigilant and wary of fraudsters. MTN has a robust governance structure in place that safeguards the data and privacy of its customers and MTN Mobile Money service is committed to providing the highest level of security to protect its users.
MTN Mobile Money service is ISO 27001 certified and has over 10 million active users with over 115,000 active agents and 5000 canvassers as well as over 67,000 merchant points across the country.