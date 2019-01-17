MTN Ghana refutes reports of publishing names of Qwikloan defaulters

MTN Ghana has refuted claims of publishing names of MTN Qwikloan defaulters in the Daily Graphic newspaper.
In a press statement issued by the Corporate Communications Department of MTN Ghana, the telecommunications giant said the publication is a hoax and photoshopped.
“MTN wishes to state clearly that the publication is a hoax and photoshopped. We wish to assure the general public that MTN is neither the originator nor the publisher of the said message.”
“Our checks with the publishing organisation revealed that no such publication has been carried out in any of its papers,” the statement added.
A front page picture of a purported Daily Graphic newspaper circulating on social media captures pictures of some MTN Qwikloan defaulters describing them as the most notorious Qwikloan defaulters.
Read also: TTU gets 100 PCs from MTN Ghana Foundation
The picture of the defaulters sparked controversies on social media as some individuals described the act as unprofessional and unethical by MTN Ghana.
Press statement and pictures below: