New mandatory suffixes for names of companies, documents to be received after incorporation- Registrar-General

Registrar-General's Department says companies incorporated from 1st October 2020 will have new mandatory suffixes in conformity with S. 21 of Act 992 of the Companies Act 2019.
Documents provided by the department at a media sensitization workshop held in Accra explained that commencement certificates and form 4 have been done away with by Act 992 and are no more issued by the registrar general department.
They are being replaced with Incorporation certificate, form 3 and constitution.
Also, companies suffixes will be changed from ‘Limited’ to ‘Limited Company’ or LTD.
With this change, all existing companies with Company Limited attached to their company name must amend to reflect Limited Company.
In addition, all companies must adopt a constitution by special resolution in accordance with Act 922.