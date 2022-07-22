Nigeria considers nationwide ban on motorbikes

Nigeria is considering banning the use of motorcycles across the country.
The government says the ban is part of its efforts to stop jihadists, who often use motorcycles while carrying out attacks..
Popularly known as okadas, insurgents and criminal gangs - mostly in the northern part of the country - use them to access targets, breeding fear and insecurity.
It is why the government believes the ban will stop the gangs from moving around easily.
The country’s Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, says they are also considering banning mining activities.
Out of the 36 states in the country, only two have so far banned the use of motorcycles.
A shoot-to-kill order is in place in Zamfara state in north-west Nigeria, while in Lagos, the state has banned the use of commercial motorcycles in some areas.
BBC