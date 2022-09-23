Nominations open for 5th Ghana Business Awards

After successfully planning and executing four previous awards, amidst pomp and pageantry, Globe Productions Limited, organizers of the Ghana Business Awards have opened nominations for the fifth anniversary of the awards.
The event which would be preceded by a business summit and exhibition will be climaxed with the awards night and dinner at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel on Friday, October 27, 2022.
Considered a benchmark of excellence, the event has been arguably the biggest and most prestigious gathering of businesses and business owners in Ghana.
Categories
Some of the award categories that promise to be the toast of the night are the awards for Company of the Year, Personality of the Year, CEO of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.
Themed "Promoting Investment in Ghana and Africa," and supervised by a team of technical experts (Awarding Board) and independent consultants, the award categories are modelled to recognise industry players and businesses that have stood out, and made significant contributions to the business sector and the economy at large.
Criteria
The criteria for shortlisting successful nominees' would be based on some selected key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence, including information technology, innovation, competitive pricing and healthy practices.
The awards are being organised in partnership with the World Leader Summit, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Institute of Directors (IoD), with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Media General seeks to promote business excellence nationally and internationally, and as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players.
It would recognise and reward excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana and provide the platform for individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector.
Summit and Exhibition
Explaining the summit and exhibition part of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Productions, Mr Latif Abubakar said the awards would be preceded by a business summit that would bring together selected industry experts and players to deliberate on issues affecting the business sector and recommend workable solutions to deal with them.
He said the summit would also promote open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors on adopting the right strategies to promote investment in Ghana, stimulate economic recovery, and to ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.
On exhibition, the Globe Productions CEO explained that there would be stands available at the event centre for businesses to exhibit their product and services to guests at the summit and awards.
This he said was aimed at bringing goods and services offered by the exhibitors closer to their clients and customers.
"We are not just rewarding excellence but bringing products and services close to you," he said.
In attendance will be the Ministers of Trade and Industry, and Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng and Dr Awal Mohammed with support from the Spanish Ambassadors to Ghana, Mr Javier Gutiérrez.
Nominations for this year's awards are open till Tuesday, September 27, 2022. To nominate, visit www.ghanabusinessawards.com/nomination-entry or shorturl.at/npr36 to submit an entry. Alternatively, call 0571 900 900 for further details.