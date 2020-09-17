Non-payment of salaries, unfair termination of employment contracts top cases filed at National Labour Commission

The National Labour Commission, NLC has revealed that non-payment of salaries and unfair termination of employment contracts have dominated cases filed with the commission.
According to the Commission, the non-payment of salaries and unfair termination of employment contracts cases were frequent cases filed especially during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Executive Secretary Ofosu Asamoah said issues of statutory deductions were also brought to the attention of the commission.
"Earlier...we used to have cases like termination of employment where people complain of unfair termination, nonpayment of salaries and SNNIT with other contributions."
READ ALSO : Over 150k small, medium businesses receive govt's stimulus package - NBSSI
"I think that with the Covid-19 era the cases have reduced drastically what we now have most is nonpayment of salaries and termination. Most contracts by virtue of Covid-19 were abrogated, if I abrogate you as a teacher in my private school because the schools have been closed down certainly the contract will be very difficult to go ahead with."
Most companies have laid off workers due to the impact of the pandemic. Companies who are able to keep up with workers during the period have also introduced a 50% pay cut for their workers.
Some workers are now required to work from the house while others work on a shift basis.
Government as part of interventions to mitigate the impact introduced some stimulus packages for businesses in the country.
The disbursement of the funds under the stimulus package is being handled by the National Board for Small Scale Industries, NBSSI.
NBSSI listed some sectors of the economy they described as the hardest hit by the Covid-19.
NBSSI said these sectors will receive much attention during the disbursement of government's stimulus package.
Executive Director of the NBSSI, Kosi Yankey Aryeh said the Creative Arts, media and education will receive much attention from the disbursement of the 150million cedis package announced by the Finance Minister regarding the Coronavirus Business Alleviation Programme
According to her, although all sectors of the economy will be receiving the funds these sectors will be given much attention.
"Various sectors have been earmarked for the additional financing, first of all, the financing is for all the sectors that have been impacted by Covid-19, specific sectors we also have to pay attention to is education, media and the creative arts and tourism sector due to the direct impact on businesses due to Covid-19 pandemic.