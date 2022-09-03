Ofori-Atta best person to take Ghana out of economic crisis – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo believes the Finance Finance Minster Ofori-Atta is the best man to get the country 'out of this crisis'.
The President speaking on Friday (September 2) on Day 1 of his tour of the Central Region stressed that despite public discontent towards Ofori-Atta, he believed in his competencies.
According to Akufo-Addo, although many have called for the head of the Finance Minister over alleged mismanagement of the economy, he is satisfied with Ofori-Atta as he has what it takes to change the fortunes of the country.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo tours Central Region today
He also referenced the role the Minister played in helping Ghana exit an International Monetary Fund, IMF, programme that the government inherited when it came into office in 2017.
“This same Finance Minister who people are calling for his blood is the very man who took us very successfully out of the IMF programme and helped us produce the 7 percent rates of growth that we have before the COVID.”
“I believe that he has the same determination to work us out of this crisis as he showed at the beginning of our government,” the president added.
President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his stance that a reshuffle of his ministers was not needed at this time.
“When I am satisfied or someone is doing his work well or not doing his work well, I will act on it. If I am satisfied that the output is still strong, I will know what to do,” he said.
In August, the President said he will not listen to suggestions calling for reshuffling of his Ministers.
He reckons that decision will destabilize his government.
To him, the output of the ministers were consistent with the expectations and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.