Palace Mall closed down over tax compliance issues

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down some branches of Palace Mall over non-compliance with Ghana’s electronic VAT system.
The 4 branches closed down include Labone, Spintex, Atomic roundabout and Weija.
The Weija branch of China Mall has also been shut down, bringing to five, the total number of China Mall branches closed down in the last 24 hours.
This comes after a number of selected shops have deliberately failed to issue VAT invoices electronically when customers walk in to make purchases.
The GRA says failure of these shops to abide by its directive sends signals that they are under-declaring tax.
Speaking to the media, the Area Manager of GRA’s Accra central office, Joseph Annan, cautioned managers of the shops not to tamper with the Commissioner’s seal as that may compound their situation.
The GRA on October 1, 2022, launched the Electronic VAT system to block leakages in revenue collection as well as ascertain the actual income of businesses.