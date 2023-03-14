Reintroduction of road tolls: Check out the proposed rates

The government has revised the schedules of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080).
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter to the Minister for Roads and Highways proposed charges and asked for the input of the latter ahead of the reintroduction of road tolls and
“we are by this letter sending the recommended rates for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this Ministry to finalize the schedule of fees under the upcoming Legislative Instrument”.
Road tolls were cancelled in 2022 following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).
The road tolls were, however, re-introduced during the 2023 budget presentation on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
The Finance Minister said: “The fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterised by the previous toll collection regime.”