SEC to improve investor protection

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has launched an engagement series dubbed, "Time with the Commission" to drive closer partnerships with the investing public and other market operators in the capital market.
A statement from the Commission said "The initiative forms part of the Commission's mandate of regulating, innovating and promoting the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.
The first in the series of engagement programmes has been held in Accra with the Ghana Securities Industry Association and its members to highlight the contents of the following newly issued guidelines for market operators; Licensing requirements for market operators; code of business guidelines, regulatory sandbox licensing guidelines and the corporate governance code.