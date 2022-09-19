Silver Star says no longer Mercedes-Benz dealer, seeks redress in court

Ghanaian auto dealer Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) says it is no longer the authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, after 25 years of selling the German-made vehicle to consumers in Ghana.
According to Silver Star, after becoming a household name for being the local dealer for Mercedes-Benz for 25 years, Mercedes-Benz in Germany has “without direct or indirect engagement, decided to select a new dealer for Ghana optinginstead to appoint a multinational company in Ghana that also will be their dealer in several other West African countries.”
We have tried our level best to make a case with Mercedes-Benz in Germany without luck, all appeals failed to have produce any response from them leaving us no choice but to seek redress from the courts, the local dealer said.
It added that “We bring to your attention some very important updates. Thanks to your patronage, custom and support,
In the meantime, management of Silver Star Auto said it has been expanding the horizons with several new and exciting brands for our market.