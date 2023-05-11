Surfline hit with liquidity challenges "Shuts down data centre, radio access network"

Surfline, which prides itself as Ghana's first 4G LTE company that offers fast and reliable internet services, has been hit by serious financial difficulties leaving customers in limbo.
Consequently, the company has shut down its data centre.
Prior to that, the company, which aggressively hit the market with exclusive services and product offerings, also shut down its radio access network, leaving its subscribers dumbfounded.
The action of the company is also said to be a result of serious cost issues.
The industry regulator, National Communications Authority (NCA), confirmed to the Daily Graphic, the dire state of the company and why it is unable to continue with its services.
The NCA Director-General, Joe Anokye, said: “So, Surfline actually wrote to us that they shut down their data centre.
Prior to that, they informed us that they were shutting down their radio access network because of cost.”
He said the NCA was working to issue a press release to clarify issues concerning Surfline “but I think it’s a major liquidity issue.”
Mr Anokye said the company was facing serious issues with some of its major vendors “and I think it's been very challenging for them.”
Notice
On the company’s home page on its website, it has left a notice which reads: “Surfline has, in the past few days, experienced a total network downtime, resulting in a service interruption for some of you”.
“Please be assured that Surfline management is working very hard with all stakeholders to resolve the matter.
It goes without saying that the validity of your data bundle will be extended proportionally, once the network is up again.
Surfline will also ensure that you, as our cherished customers, are compensated for all the inconvenience.
We are grateful to you for bearing with us and very much appreciative of your custom.”
In another instance, the company also sent an SMS to customers saying: “Dear Customer, we acknowledge the impact of the service interruption and all the inconveniences.
As we make progress to restore services, please be assured that the validity of your bundle will be extended.”
Customers livid
Meanwhile, customers of the company are unhappy about the turn of events, with some threatening legal action against the ailing and cash-strapped company.
According to them, they have paid huge money for data, which they have not been enjoying for some time now.
Customer Protection
They blamed the industry regulator for the current turn of events.
One said the NCA should be able to up its game to protect customers against such occurrences.
“Other regulators are able to do so at least, but the NCA has never done so and that is most unfortunate.
Can you imagine the telcos going down and packing out after collecting money from customers?” he quizzed and indicated that the earlier such a safety net was provided, the better for customers in the telecom sector.
