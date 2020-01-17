The world is turning to Africa, Jospong group urged to positioned itself for business partnerships - Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Renowned Motivational Speaker and leader of Nigerian based Daystar Christian Center, Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi has urged the Jospong Group of Companies to strategically position itself to be the prefered destination for business partnerships as the world is turning to Africa for business opportunities.
He said Africa is endowed with soo much resources and there is the need to support its entrepreneurs to lead in business to help create wealth for the continent.
Dr. Adeyemi was speaking on the topic "Strategic Leadership" at this year's Jospong Leadership Conference at the Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.
The conference was under the team "Jospong: Building the future together".
He said strategic leadership which has been demonstrated by the Jospong group of companies over these years has made it a relevant destination for businesses over the world who are considering Africa companies for business partnerships.
He added that leaders anticipate problems, interpret scenarios and align them to their advantage. "Strategic leaders do not run away from problems, they confront them with strategic solutions", he noted.
Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong disclosed that Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited is converting faecal matter into energy
He indicated that Zoomlion has laid a solid foundation that generations will come to benefit in the area of waste management.
Dr. Agyepong was optimistic that Ghana will become a centre of excellence in the area of waste management going into the not too distant future.
The Jospong Leadership Conference is an annual event organised in January of every year at the Pentecost Convention Center for executives, subsidiary managers, regional general managers and district managers among other subsidiary heads of the Jospong Group of Companies for strategic sessions interspersed with prayers and worship among others.
The conference is an avenue for the Jospong conglomerate to evaluate its performance over the past years and fashion resolutions for future projects.